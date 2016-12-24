Come enjoy winter bird watching from the comfort of an indoor wildlife viewing room during an informal program being offered for ages 18 and older at the Johnson County Park & Recreation District’s Ernie Miller Nature Center, Olathe.
With the lack of foliage and increased sight distance, winter is a great time for bird watching. Chickadees, woodpeckers, juncos, cedar waxwings, and many more are commonly seen at the center’s feeders.
This free nine-week program is called Coffee with the Birds and involves an invitation to interested parties to come sit, visit, and drink free coffee as they watch birds at the nature center’s feeders between 9 and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays between Jan. 3 and Feb. 28. No registration or reservations are required, and participants can come and go as they please.
Free coffee with the birds program offered
Come enjoy winter bird watching from the comfort of an indoor wildlife viewing room during an informal program being offered for ages 18 and older at the Johnson County Park & Recreation District’s Ernie Miller Nature Center, Olathe.