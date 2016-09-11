Former GEHS football standout Matt Plank (44) won ESPN Player of the game honors in North Dakota States win over Charleston. Submitted photo
Former GEHS football standout Matt Plank continues to make his mark at North Dakota State University.
Plank, a junior education major, replaced All-American linebacker Nic Deluca in the second half and recorded six tackles, two hurries in NDSU’s 24-17 OT win over Charleston Southern in a game featured on ESPN, August 27. For his efforts, Plank earned ESPN player of the game honors.
NDSU has won five straight national titles and Plank has been included in the past three since 2010, NDSU has won 71 wins, including victories over Kansas State, Iowa State and Minnesota.
NDSU returns to ESPN Septbember 17 to play Iowa.
A 2013, GEHS grad, Plank was a two time All State linebacker, a Buck Buchanan finalist and played in the 2012 Shrine Bowl game.
Academically, Plank has made the Deans list three straight semesters and was on the Missouri Valley All Academic team.