A former Gardner Edgerton teacher was charged with two counts of aggravated sodomy by force.
Todd Burd, 45, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 31. His bond is set at $250,000. No information is known about the victim in the alleged assaults. His next court appearance is Nov. 8; he pleaded not guilty on Nov. 1.
Burd was a choir instructor at Gardner-Edgerton in the fine arts department. In 2015, he was named Gardner-Edgerton’s Teacher of the Year.
In 2010, Burd was featured in a health article after he contracted Guillain-Barre Syndrome.
Former Gardner Edgerton teacher charged
