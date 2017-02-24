LEFT: Cassidy Greer and Kennedy Meyer signed softball scholarships to play softball at Highland Community College. RIGHT: Cede Miller,Abby Cox and Mikala Galvin recently signed letters of intent to play softball at Ft. Scott Community college. Submitted photos

Five Lady Blazers recently signed national letters of intent to play softball on the collegiate level this fall.

Headed to Highland Community College will be Kennedy Meyer and Cassidy Greer.

Cede Miller, Abby Cox and Mikala Galvin will play softball at Fort Scott Community College.

In total, seven juniors return for Coach Joanne Calvin’s team this spring. The Lady Blazers have won two straight Regional titles and have made two straight 6A State appearances, losing in the first round. The seven seniors have started on the varsity level since their freshman year.