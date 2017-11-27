(StatePoint) According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), approximately 30.3 million Americans are living with diabetes, which affects people of all ages.

Diabetes requires time and energy to manage but there are many simple things people can do to help make living with the disease easier. Here are five life hacks for those living with diabetes.

• Get Moving. Experts say that exercise helps maintain stable blood glucose levels, but not everyone loves the gym. Whether it’s learning ballroom dancing or joining a basketball league, enjoyable hobbies can boost motivation to exercise. A fitness tracker that counts steps is a good way to discover how much movement you’re getting and allows you to make changes if necessary.

• Travel Smart. Don’t let the logistics of travel put a damper on your next trip or vacation. It just requires a bit of additional preparation. The ADA recommends having a medical exam prior to a trip and bringing at least twice as much medication and supplies as you think you need. If you are flying, be sure to keep your medical supplies in your carry-on baggage.

• Rethink your diabetes management. Consider new medical advancements that can help make diabetes a smaller part of your life. For example, the Omnipod Insulin Management System, a wearable insulin pump, eliminates the need for injections. Its small, lightweight design gives people living with diabetes more freedom and flexibility, and, unlike traditional pumps, has no tubes to disconnect. Offering up to 72 hours of nonstop insulin, the Pod is water-resistant and is the only tubeless insulin pump available in the U.S. A great option for both adults and children, it is discreet, easy-to-use, and allows users to take part in just about any activity.

“Diabetes limits you as a person,” said Ross Baker, an Omnipod user. “I thought using an insulin pump would control my life more – needles, cords, machines. Then I started using the Omnipod System, which takes away the typical limitations of a tubed pump, liberating me to control my diabetes without setbacks.”

To learn more, visit myomnipod.com.

• Make Friends. Diabetes communities exist online and locally, and include specialized support groups for everyone from children to college students to adults. Finding the right group can help make living with diabetes something you don’t have to face alone.

• Use Apps. Free apps available on iPhone and Android phones can make tracking important metrics easier and more streamlined, and can help patients more easily share their data with their healthcare providers. Find and monitor carbs, track glucose levels, fitness, vital stats and more.

To make life with diabetes more manageable, discover the habits, tools and support systems that work for you and your lifestyle.