The Gardner City Council adopted an ordinance allowing them the flexibility to set the dates and times for the discharge of fireworks on an annual basis.

The council selected the following dates in efforts to place focus on weekend days for citizens to discharge fireworks.

The dates/times for 2017 are as follows:

Saturday, July 1,

10 a.m. to Midnight

Sunday, July 2,

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, July 3,

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4,

10 a.m. to 11 p.m.