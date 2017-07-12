In 2016, the first year fireworks could legally be discharged in Gardner, the Gardner Police Department handled 45 complaints. This year, complaints dropped to 39.
“From July 1st through July 4th, the PD received 39 fireworks complaints in the city,” said Lt. Jay Belcher, administration lieutenant, Gardner Police Department. “There were no citations issued based off those complaints.“
Under city ordinance, violations may be considered an unclassified misdemeanor, punishable by a fine in an amount not to exceed $500 and/or confinement in the county jail for a period not to exceed one month.
“Overall, it was a safe holiday with no major incidents,” Belcher said.
Fire District #1, which services the Gardner area, reported two calls received during the July 4 celebrations.
“We had two calls for service, a small mulch fire and an assist call,” said Rob Kirk, FD1 chief. No calls were received during the same period in 2016.
Fireworks complaints drop in 2017
