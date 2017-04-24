Rick Poppitz

Special to The Gardner News

The Fire Board of Fire District #1 held their monthly public meeting at the New Century fire station on April 11 and discussed merger of districts, a new tender truck and fee schedules. The board also heard about March training exercises and collaborations with other communities.

Fire district merger

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has been asked to consider the pros and cons of merging fire districts.

Rob Kirk, FD #1 fire chief, reported that Emergency Services Consulting International (ESCI) had done site visits to the district fire stations on March 15.

After the consultant site visits in the morning, stakeholders came in for a meeting.

“Mr. Johnson, Mayor Roberts, Mayor Morrow and Beth Linn attended, and it went very well. Good questions were asked and a lot of good comments were made. I think that they heard loud and clear our desires on whether to merge or not. Mayor Roberts, I thought, did a good job in expressing that,” said Kirk.

Kirk said ESCI might come back for a second visit, if needed, and a report was expected by the end of July.

Training exercises

FD #1 did a training exercise on March 17 at the intermodal, involving removal of a person from a construction site rooftop.

“They didn’t know we were coming. We showed up there, and they blew their horns and went through their safety drills and it went very well,” said Kirk.

He said it was good training for all and helped in building relationships.

The next day, FD #1 burned down a house at Four Corners and 191st and used that as training. FD #2 was also participating in that training, which turned into responses to actual fire calls.

“Right after we lit it off, we had a major grass fire, and as we were doing the grass fire, we had a house fire. Good thing we had FD #2 units over here, that worked out well,” said the fire chief. “It’s just another example of collaborating with everybody around us.”

Station use fees

Chief then discussed the ‘station officers’ option’. This is a fee schedule applied to the New Century station that FD