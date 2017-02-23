The delivery of three new engines replaced the fleet at Fire District #1. Total fire and EMS calls ran for 2016 was 2,534,C this is an increase of 202 in 2015. City of Gardner, Edgerton and New Century made up 90 percent of calls with an average response time of 3:42 minutes. Photo courtesy Fire District #1

Rob Kirk, chief

Fire District #1

During 2016 Fire District 1 was successful in accomplishing many things,and as the chief, I am very proud to be a part of the leadership team we have.

Our continued driving force to improve our service levels and equipment needs is directly to serve the residents we protect.

The year began with finalization of the consolidation with the City of Gardner, and we would like to thank Laura Gourley for working closely with our staff and the county as well as the council members for their continued support of the fire district.

In the first quarter, Fire District 1 was proud to promote Jerry Holly from battalion chief to division chief of prevention as well as Captain Ken Phelps to battalion chief. With the success of the intermodal it was obvious to us that we needed a full-time prevention position to handle the increase of inspections.

The delivery of three new engines replaced the fleet and gave our firefighters the ability to fight a verity of fires do to the dual foam system. This system allows us to push a button activating a preset mixture rate to fight a structure fire with “A” foam all the way to a plane fire using “B” foam.

During the year, we had an initiative to teach compression only CPR and ended up touching over 200 people. This is a great accomplishment for our community. We also had 108 public relation events which ranged from birthday parties, Festival on the Trails, Frontier Days, Kid Fest, food and coat drive to assisting Don Roberts, Edgerton mayor, with delivering Christmas meals. Our firefighters installed 184 smoke detectors and changed out numerous batteries for the elderly and disabled.

Total fire and EMS calls ran for the year was 2,534, this is an increase of 202 in 2015. City of Gardner, Edgerton and New Century made up 90 percent of calls with an average response time of 3:42 minutes. This is well under the 5-minute national average.

Fire District 1’s board and staff are pro-active with the growth being seen throughout the district and look forward to the challenges ahead for 2017.

