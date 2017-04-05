A fire on South Meadowbrook is thought to have started due to attic wiring. Photo courtesy of Luis Murillo

Fire District #1 was dispatched to an investigation on March 31, at 3:53 a.m. in the 200 block of South Meadowbrook. Upon arrival, crews found an active fire in the attic. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. The fire was reported out at approximately 4.58 a.m. All occupants of the home were safely evaluated including the family pets. No injuries were reported.

A four-year-old woke up and smelled plastic burning. She then alerted per parents who contacted the fire department. Chief Kirk stated, “This young girl did exactly what we hope all children know to do. She was quick to alert her parents and allowed them time to get safely out of the home. “

The fire is under investigation and believed to be an electrical fire.