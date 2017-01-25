Submitted photo

Fire District #1 hosted a pinning ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 12 to celebrate the promotion of five personnel and the addition of five new firefighters. The following promotions were officially honored: Captain Michael Hirschmann to the rank of Battalion Chief. Lieutenant Eric Kramer to the rank of Captain. Alex Wolfe to the rank of Volunteer Captain. Master Firefighter Adam Robinson to the rank of Lieutenant. Master Firefighter Pat Ballard to the rank of Lieutenant.

The following five new members were officially welcomed into full time service: Denton Lawrence, Kale Neis, Connor Shuck, Grant Wernicke Jr, and Blake Richardson.

Two newly created divisions were recognized for their service and dedication: Division Chief Prevention Jerry Holly Division Chief Training, Kirk Keller

Chief Rob Kirk spoke directly to the honored members speaking about the history and honor of the badge. The ceremony included the pinning of their new rank position badge by a selected member of their family.

“The badge pinning ceremony is a time-honored tradition signifying the introduction and transition of new departmental members to their positions, Kirk said. “It is an opportunity to recognize their efforts in front of colleagues, department officials, family and friends.”

The event was held at New Life Community Church with over 100 people in attendance.