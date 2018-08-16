Beginning last month, patrons of the Gardner Edgerton school district may view board of education meetings online.

It cost the district about $11,000 to purchase equipment to make filming possible. Equipment included a camera, sound system upgrades and software.

“I’m very excited the board voted to pursue the recording and am proud of the outstanding job done by the technology, community relations and educational services team in order to bring the recordings to fruition,” said Shawn Carlisle, board president.

“This is a topic I spoke of frequently while campaigning and am fortunate the rest of the board members agreed this was a necessary step for our growing district,” he continued. “I am honored to serve with such individuals and privileged to work with the students, staff, families and patrons of this outstanding district.”

The objective of filming board meetings was to enhance communication efforts by allowing those interested to view the meetings when convenient. Videos should be available 72 – 96 hours after to board meeting.

At this time, there is no plan to film committee meetings, which are open to the public.

The first video edition is from July 30, 2018 and is available by clicking this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qa92VffG6DA&feature=youtu.be.