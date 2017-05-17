In 2015, the Kansas Legislature changed local elections for cities, school boards and other municipalities from the spring to the fall to coincide with the general election calendar. This year’s election cycle is the first to be impacted by the changes. The filing deadline for local office candidates is now June 1 at noon at your local county election office. This is a significant change both in the filing date and location. All candidates for municipal office are required to file with the county election officer not at city hall, as previously allowed. The fee for filing is $20 or a nomination petition with the proper number of signatures (to determine the number of signatures needed, check with the city clerk).

The Kansas League of Municipalities encourages participation in local government and want the necessary information to be available for those interested in running for public office in their city, county or local school board. An individual seeking municipal office must be “a qualified elector,” meaning at the time of the election the person must be a registered vote in the city and/or ward if the city is divided into districts.

“Running for office is a worthwhile and rewarding endeavor,” said Erik Sartorius League executive director. “Public service is one of the most honorable tasks a citizen can undertake. Those who rise to the challenge of leadership, particularly at the local level where government is closest to the people, are the true gatekeepers of democracy.”

The League offers a Guide for City Candidates online for those considering running for public office. The guide is available free of charge and is online at www.lkm.org. The guide provides basic information about elections, city government and general municipal legal issues.

Dates to Remember for 2017 Local Elections:

June 1: Final date to file for local office (Noon @ County Election Officer)

August 1: Primary for local elections

November 7: General election

The term of office for the 2017 elections will begin the second Monday in January following the certification of the election (term may be modified by local charter ordinance; check with city clerk for terms of office).