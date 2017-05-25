In 2015, the Kansas Legislature changed local elections for cities, school boards and other municipalities from the spring to the fall to coincide with the general election calendar. This year’s election cycle is the first to be impacted by the changes. The filing deadline for local office candidates is now June 1 at noon at the local county election office. This is a significant change both in the filing date and location.

Locally three USD 231 board positions are up for election: Rob Shippy, position 2; Mary Nelson, position 1 and Brad Chandler, position 6.

In Gardner and Edgerton both the mayor position and council at large positions are up for election.

Those whose terms are expiring are:

Gardner, Mayor Chris Morrow; Kristy Harrison and Steve Shute, council members.

Edgerton, Mayor Don Roberts, and Cindy Crooks and Ron Conus, council members.

Information on candidates filing for election are available at jocoelection.org and a candidate list will be provided after the June 1 filing deadline.

Exact filing information is available at jocoelection.org.

All candidates for municipal office are required to file with the county election officer not at city hall, as previously allowed. The fee for filing is $20 or a nomination petition with the proper number of signatures (to determine the number of signatures needed, check with the city clerk).

The Kansas League of Municipalities encourages participation in local government and want the necessary information to be available for those interested in running for public office in their city, county or local school board. An individual seeking municipal office must be “a qualified elector,” meaning at the time of the election the person must be a registered voter in the city and/or ward if the city is divided into districts.

“Running for office is a worthwhile and rewarding endeavor,” said Erik Sartorius, League executive director. “Public service is one of the most honorable tasks a citizen can undertake. Those who rise to the challenge of leadership, particularly at the local level where government is closest to the people, are the true gatekeepers of democracy.”

Dates to Remember for 2017 local elections:

June 1: Final date to file for local office (Noon at County Election Officer)

August 1: Primary for local elections

November 7: General election

The term of office for the 2017 elections will begin the second Monday in January following the certification of the election (term may be modified by local charter ordinance; check with city clerk for terms of office).