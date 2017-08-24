Pictured are Johnson County Fire District #1 Fire Chief Rob Kirk and Assistant Chief Dennis Meyers. Submitted photo
Johnson County Fire District #1 is the recipient of a 2017 Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant for $10,340.00.
Since 2005, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has donated more than $28 million and fulfilled more than 2,953 grants. These grants have helped purchase lifesaving equipment and resources for first-responders.
As the southwest area of Johnson County continues to grow, a majority of the area remains rural. With this grant, the department was able purchase a Kawasaki Mule Pro FX Utility Vehicle (UTV).
Emergency responders will now have better access to wildland areas that in the past were more difficult to traverse with traditional fire apparatus. This includes faster response to patients that may be out in pasture or deep timber, in addition to wildland fires. This UTV was also purchased in preparation for the new 2,000-acre Big Bull Creek Park being built in Edgerton off Sunflower road.