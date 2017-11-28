Spring Hill glass plant assist

Fire District #1 Of Johnson County responded as mutual aid for a building fire at the AGC Glass Company plant in Spring Hill located off of W. 204th St. and N. Webster. The fire was reported just before 9:50a.m. Nov. 27 morning. Johnson County Fire District No. 2 units could see black smoke showing while enroute to the incident. Additional resources were ordered.

Originally it was reported to the dispatch center that there were an unknown amount of employees hurt and that there was hot liquid glass leaking out of the furnace. Battalion 81 with Fire District #2 arrived on scene and established incident command. Additional units arrived on scene and began investigating. It was quickly determined that there were no injured employees and that there was a slow leak of hot liquid glass coming from the furnace. Employees onsite were already working on controlling the leak. Fire crews assisted the employees until the leak could be completely stopped.

There were three firefighters transported as a precaution and listed as non-critical condition.

The plant remains in full operation after this incident. Fire District #2 Of Johnson County is the in charge authority of this incident

Gardner house fire

FD #1 responded to the 31300 block of W. 172nd St. in Gardner for a reported house fire around 12:15p.m. Nov. 24. While enroute, crews could see smoke showing from a distance away. The first arriving engine found a residential home with fire showing on the outside of the house. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly before it could spread any further.

The family was not home at the time of fire. A next door neighbor spotted the fire and called 911 immediately.

The fire caused damage to the siding of the home and a small portion of the front yard. The inside of the home was not damaged by the fire. The family that resides at the home is still able to stay in the home after the fire. There are no injuries to report. The cause of fire is still under investigation by our agency.

Information courtesy FD#1