The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the area of 151st Street near the Gardner Lake Dam in Johnson County. The victim was identified as 19 year old Jaedyn Wretling of Olathe.
On July 4, 2018, at approximately 1:21 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an injury accident in the area of 151st and Gardner West Road. A preliminary investigation shows that a single vehicle was driving eastbound on 151st Street when the vehicle exited the roadway and crashed. One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene and a second occupant was transported to a local hospital for injuries.
This incident remains under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
Fatal car accident near Gardner Lake
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the area of 151st Street near the Gardner Lake Dam in Johnson County. The victim was identified as 19 year old Jaedyn Wretling of Olathe.