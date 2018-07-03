Submitted photo

Bring the family, get outdoors, and have an adventure at the Johnson County Park & Recreation District’s TimberRidge Adventure Center during a special event being offered in mid-July.

This program is called Family Fun Time, and is for ages eight and older. Archery, BB guns, boating, and fishing are activities participants will rotate through at their own pace during this three-hour event. Adventurers may come and go or stay for entire event. No pets are allowed for this event. Participants must preregister for this event in advance, as no drop-ins will be allowed. For more information, call Lysa Holladay Dvorak, outdoor adventure specialist, at (913) 856-8849.

To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under special events, and then under fun for all. In the printed catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keywords nature & outdoors.?

Family Fun Time will take place beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 15. The cost is $15 per person for Johnson County residents, or $17 per person for nonresidents. For more information or to register by phone, call (913) 831-3359.

The TimberRidge Adventure Center is a 200-plus acre facility including a challenge course, climbing tower, and three ponds, and is adjacent to Kill Creek Park, which JCPRD also owns and operates. TimberRidge, which was dedicated in 2002, is accessible via an entrance which is separate from and south of the main entrance to Kill Creek Park. The TimberRidge entrance is located at 12300 South Homestead Lane, Olathe. With the exception of an open house in the early spring, the facility is normally accessible only by reservation or as part of programming.