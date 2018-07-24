Cheryl Harrison-Lee

Gardner city administrator

Welcome to the Johnson County Fair! Gardner is excited to once again serve as the host city and extend its hospitality to thousands of guests from all over the county and state. This staple event has become a Gardner legacy and serves as an integral part of the community experience, offering a snapshot of our thriving and ever-progressing city.

During the course of the event week, a surge of fair-goers will capture the true essence of what makes Gardner one of the fastest growing cities in Kansas. They will travel through our historic downtown, meet our friendly residents, patronize our businesses, and experience our flourishing community. With the heightened exposure from the fair, many new businesses and prospective citizens consider making Gardner their home, thus contributing to its overall growth and vitality.

I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the fair board of directors and the many volunteers who have dedicated their time and effort in making the Johnson County Fair a success. I would also like to thank all the exhibitors who provide an array of entertaining activities and help showcase the importance of Kansas’ agricultural heritage and culture.

The fair runs July 29 through Aug. 4 at the fairgrounds located at 136 E. Washington St. Please visit the Johnson County Fair website at www.jocokansasfair.com to view the events schedule.

My wish is that you will have a joyous time and create many lasting memories. Thank you for supporting this jubilant event and helping keep its tradition alive.