This airplane float (2012) is just one example of the creativity on display during the annual Johnson County Fair Parade. File photo

It’s time for the annual Johnson County Fair Parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug 4th in downtown Gardner.

Rain or shine the parade will start at 10 a.m. and will be chock full of participants: from kids on bicycles; floats; area businesses; politicians; organizations and everything in between.

“We look forward to seeing a great crowd once again at this year’s Johnson County fair parade,” said Jason Camus, president Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce. “Congratulations to Tim Miller, this year‘s Grand Marshal and special thanks to Shirley Bruce Brown VanArsdale, or her many years of service announcing the parade.”

“We want everyone who comes to the parade, either from Gardner or from the many communities surrounding us, to have a great and safe time while in our city,” said Sgt. Steve Benz, Gardner Police Department. The Johnson County Fair and the Fair Parade are an annual tradition in our community and we want the events of that week to be memorable for all who attend.”

The parade is kid-friendly. Bring the family and lawn chairs and enjoy the morning. In the case of inclement weather (severe storms), a decision will be made at 8 a.m. whether there is a need to cancel.

“We make few requests when it comes to the parade route prior to and the morning of the parade. We will place NO PARKING signs along the route the day before the parade. We will then enforce the NO PARKING signs the morning of the parade, should any vehicles still be parked along the route.,” said Benz. The GPD also request that spectators do not run out into the street or approach the parade participants and floats.

“ Some of them will be throwing candy to the spectators. We do not want children going into the street to retrieve candy that did not quite make it to them.,” Benz said. “Adults are welcome to do that when they can safely do so. We also ask all of the parade participants to do their best to get that candy to the spectators where they are sitting or standing. ”

“We will have firefighters from Johnson County Fire District #1 on hand along the route with emergency medical equipment, just in case someone needs medical attention,” said Benz. They will have drinking water with them in case someone gets overcome by heat. Gardner PD patrol units will be on duty throughout the city, and along the parade route, to provide any additional assistance that might be needed.

“We ask everyone in attendance to be good citizens by keeping an eye on one another, just in case that heat and humidity sneaks up on someone,” Benz said.

Registration for participants if under $20 and may be done online at gardneredgerton.org.

Registrants may participate by entering a float, a vehicle, or even just walking with your group. The parade theme this year is “A Squealing Good Time,” creativity is welcome. First place wins $100.

This year the parade follows the same route (S. on Sycamore, W. on Main St., N. on Pine, E. on Shawnee).

Miller was citizen of the year this year. Nominees for the award must have made a noteworthy contribution to the Gardner or Edgerton communities during the previous year and/or over a number of years. This individual shall have demonstrated a commitment to community by their work or volunteer service; serve as a role model for others; and be of high ethical and moral standards. In addition, the winner of this award will be honored as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Gardner Rotary Club and serve as the Grand Marshal of the Johnson County Fair Parade.