First grade students walked from Gardner Elementary School on a Dec. 19 field trip. Their stroll took them to Gardner City Hall, where they caroled for Mayor Dave Drovetta and city staff.
The first graders opened their caroling with the Christmas favorite, “Rudolph the Red- Nosed Reindeer.” The caroling field trip has become an annual tradition for the downtown elementary school.
