Tucked away in the small town of Miami, Okla., is the beautiful vaudeville-style Coleman Theatre and movie house, which opened in 1929 with a full house of 1,600. Visit and experience this historic place during a mid-June day trip being offered by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.

Coleman Theatre is the name of this trip. Participants will spend the day touring the theatre, learning its history, and hearing about the renovations which have taken place. After lunch, travelers will enjoy ?Livin? A Ragtime Life,? featuring Dennis James, master of the pipe organ, and legendary Broadway vocalist, Ron Young. Dennis James will accompany Ron Young with authentic ragtime-era music, and present two silent films.

To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under 50 Plus and then under travel. In the catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keywords ?day trip.?

This trip will leave at 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, from Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch, Merriam, and return at approximately 5 p.m. that day. The cost is for this nine -hour day trip, including tours, admission, lunch, and transportation, is $79 per person. For more information or to register, call (913) 826-3030. To see this program online at www.jcprd.com, click on the green Register for Activities? button and complete a barcode search for 39057.

While JCPRD’s 50 Plus programs are primarily for people who are age 50 or older, interested parties who have not yet reached that magic age may still be able to attend. Persons 18 and older who are interested in a 50 Plus class are invited to call the 50 Plus Department at (913) 826-3030 for space availability.

Printed copies of the My JCPRD Activities catalog are available for pickup at all Johnson County Library branches.