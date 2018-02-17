Work has begun on Excelligence Learning Corporation, the 646,400-sq. ft. facility housing manufacturing, distribution and call center operations that was first introduced to the public as “Project School.” Excelligence Learning Corporation, headquartered in Monterey, Calif., is a leader in the childhood education industry, providing learning tools and solutions to early childhood and elementary teachers and parents. Excelligence offers these amenities through three main divisions: supplies, equipment and services. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on the building site located at the Midwest Commerce Center, 17001 Mercury St., across from the Coleman building. The project’s anticipated completion date is December 2018.
Staff photo by Rick Poppitz