Evelyn Seck, 100, of Gardner, KS passed away Monday, July 16, 2018.
Evelyn Seck was born June 14, 1918, in Grantville, KS to Ed and Agnes (Detlor) Wilson. She married Jerome Seck on September 22, 1951, in Topeka, KS. Evelyn attended Grantville Grade School, Topeka High School and graduated from Kansas State University. She taught high school in St. Marys, KS and then was employed by Kansas State University as an Extension Agent. Evelyn was a clothing leader of the Morning Glory 4-H Club, a substitute teacher and a Euchristic Minister. She was a member of the Athena Club, Altar Society and a volunteer for the American Cancer Society.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome; parents; daughter, Rhonda Pritts and son, Mark Seck. She is survived by daughter, Loretta Baxa and husband, Jim, Manassas, VA; son-in-law, Terrell Pritts, Coeur d’Alene, ID and daughter-in-law, Marsha Seck, North Platte, NE; grandchildren: Amy Pritts, Herndon, VA, Joshua Pritts and wife, Stacy, Coeur d’Alene, ID, Christine Seck, Gilbert Seck and Jerome Seck, all of North Platte, NE; great grandchildren: Eugene Pritts and Lydia Pritts, Coeur d’Alene, ID.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main, Gardner, KS. Burial will follow at Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Wea, KS. Visitation will be 5-7:00 pm Friday, July 20, 2018 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, KS 66030 913-856-7111. Memorials may be made to Gardner Athena Club Scholarship Fund or Divine Mercy Parish. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com