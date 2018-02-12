

Eugene L. “Gene” Sawyer Sr., 87, of Spring Hill, Kan passed away February 9, 2018 at Wellsville Retirement Center, Wellsville, Kan.

Gene was born in Edgerton, Kan on November 13, 1930 to Vernon Eugene Sawyer and Bernice Zella (Ayers) Sawyer. He was a lifelong area resident, attending Edgerton High School receiving his diploma from Olathe High School. Gene married Audrey Jane Young in Edgerton, Kan on June 28, 1947. Gene worked for 42 years as a millwright/supervisor for Bendix, KCMO, retiring in 1991. He owned and operated Olathe Saw and Engine in the 1950’s and 1960’s repairing lawnmowers. Gene and Audrey moved to Spring Hill in 1977. He was member and on the Board of Trustees of the Spring Hill United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge of Spring Hill, receiving his 60 year pin, Historical Society, Board Member of Cozy Haven and Ruritans, all of Spring Hill, Kan. He also was in the Grandparent Volunteer Program at Spring Hill High School, Spring Hill Citizen of the Year in 2005, and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Christmas in October and Salvation Army. He will be missed by family and friends.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey, parents and infant twin sons.

He is survived by children: Evelyn A. (Wayne) Clark of Spring Hill, Kan, Eugene L. “Roy” (Susan) Sawyer, Jr. Raymore, MO, Jane A. (Barney) Miller, St Louis, MO, and Janice L. (Joe) Russell, Spring Hill, KS; siblings Gail L. (Frances) Sawyer, DeSoto, KS, Alta L. Winebrenner, KCMO, and Delbert L. (Diane) Sawyer, Olathe, KS; and nine grandchildren and 24 great- grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A Masonic service will follow the visitation. Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kan 66083 (913-592-2244) Burial at Edgerton Cemetery, Edgerton, Kan. Memorial contributions may be made to Spring Hill United Methodist Church or Crossroads Hospice, 11150 Thompson Ave., Lenexa, Kan 66219. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.