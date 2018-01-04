Esther Spano 87, of Edgerton, Kan. Passed away on Jan. 01,2018 surrounded by her children.

Esther was born in the Rosedale area of Wyandotte. Co. Kan in 1930. She was #8 of 10 kids.

She was married and widowed twice, leaving her to raise her 3 kids alone.

She was the Best Waitress at many places over the years; including The Trails Café,

in Gardner, Kan.

Family was of foremost Importance to her and loved having them all around as much as possible.

She is survived by: daughter Vicki and Joe Stauch of Roach, Mo.; son James and Theresa Cox, Jr. of the home;

daughter Tamara and Steve O’neil of Edwards, Mo. ; and the many loves of her life: Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren,

Great~Great Grandchild. and Many Extended Family and Friends.

Esther was preceded in death by her Parents; Two Husbands; 3 Sisters; 5 Brothers; and her Dog Annie.

Funeral services were at Maple Hill cemetery, Shawnee, Kan. Jan.05,2018

Condolences may be left at:

www.maplehillfuneralhome.com.