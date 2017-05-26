It’s hard to complain about rain when you live in Kansas, but this has been a tough spring for those who love to be outdoors. And as we approach Memorial Day weekend, one of the biggest outdoor weekends of the summer, there is concern about lake levels and campsite availability at many Kansas state parks. However, don’t despair, with a little planning and a phone call or two, you can enjoy a great weekend outdoors.

Kansas state parks staff are busy getting ready for the big weekend and dealing with any issues caused by above-normal lake levels. At many parks, it’s normal for reservable utility sites to be booked ahead of this big weekend, and that’s the case this year at most parks. However, there are walk-in camping sites and primitive camping sites available. Don’t give up on a weekend camping trip because of high-water reports. Call your favorite state park office before you go, and find out what’s available. You can find contact information for all state park offices here: http://ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks/Locations

There are also many events planned at state parks this weekend, and spending the day picnicking, fishing, playing on the beach or hiking at a state park can be rejuvenating. A daily vehicle entrance permit gets the whole family in for just $5.

And there’s good news out west at Historic Lake Scott State Park. The health advisory for Lake Scott has been rescinded by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. The advisory was issued on May 9 after a fish kill was reported and testing found elevated levels of e. coli. Recent testing indicates the e. coli has disseminated and the lake is open for regular recreational activities.

If you have a serious case of cabin fever this spring, the only remedy is to get outside and get some sun. Find a state park near you this weekend and, hike, bike, boat, fish or just relax. You’ll be glad you did