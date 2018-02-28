Stacy and Sam Boyajian met a steady stream of visitors at Gardner HealthMart Pharmacy as people celebrated their 20+ years serving the local community. Staff photos by Rick Poppitz
Gardner HealthMart Pharmacy closed it’s business at 131 East Main on Feb 15, after 20+ years of serving the local community. Hundreds of people stopped by from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 14, at a Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce sponsored social event, to say thank you to owners Sam and Stacey Boyajian.
LEFT: Vernon Knabe, Phyllis Thomen (former mayor) and Bob Thomen at the Chamber of Commerce appreciation event for Gardner Healthmart Pharmacy on Feb 14. RIGHT: Former Gardner mayor Carol Lehman (left) also attended the Chamber of Commerce appreciation event.