Stacy and Sam Boyajian met a steady stream of visitors at Gardner HealthMart Pharmacy as people celebrated their 20+ years serving the local community. Staff photos by Rick Poppitz

Gardner HealthMart Pharmacy closed it’s business at 131 East Main on Feb 15, after 20+ years of serving the local community. Hundreds of people stopped by from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 14, at a Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce sponsored social event, to say thank you to owners Sam and Stacey Boyajian.