GEHS will be well represented in this weekend’s 6A State wrestling tournament in Park City. Eleven Blazer wrestlers qualified, which was the most in 6A, and helped GEHS to a third place Regional finish.
“The team responded when they needed to most,” said Coach Tyler Cordts. “I was real proud of the effort.”
Leading the way will be number one overall seed Jensen McDermott and runner-ups Jackson Flowers and Drake Taysom.
Other qualifiers include Kyle Humphrey (7th), Carlos Gaeta (3rd), Alex Weber (4th), Taven Ewbank (3rd), Rodriguez (6th), Conner Greig (3rd), Tristen Martin (6th) and Ryan Shirley (6th).
Eleven Blazer wrestlers qualify for state
