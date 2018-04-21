After an executive search, the ElevateEdgerton! board of directors is pleased to announce James Oltman, as the new president of ElevateEdgerton! beginning April 30.
“James is a proven economic development leader, and his experience complements this dynamic organization,” said Donald Roberts, ElevateEdgerton! Chairman and City of Edgerton Mayors. “He will be a strong asset as we continue to diversify the type of development and growth in Edgerton.”
Oltman has led and implemented successful project initiatives for a variety of county, city and public-private economic development organizations throughout the state of Kansas. Most recently, he served as executive director for Franklin County Development Council where he created and executed a local workforce program, marketing plan for an industrial park and a formal Business Retention and Expansion strategy.
“I look forward to the next chapter of economic development success in Edgerton,” Oltman said. “This community is different in that it encourages non-traditional economic development approaches to grow – and that’s what excites me.”
ElevateEdgerton! is located at the Learning & Career Center at Logistics Park Kansas City (LPKC) a partnership of NorthPoint Development, BNSF Railway, City of Edgerton, Johnson County Community College and Workforce Partnership.
For more information visit, www.elevateedgerton.com.
ElevateEdgerton! selects new president
After an executive search, the ElevateEdgerton! board of directors is pleased to announce James Oltman, as the new president of ElevateEdgerton! beginning April 30.