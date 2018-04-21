After an executive search, the ElevateEdgerton! board of directors is pleased to announce James Oltman, as the new president of ElevateEdgerton! beginning April 30.

“James is a proven economic development leader, and his experience complements this dynamic organization,” said Donald Roberts, ElevateEdgerton! Chairman and City of Edgerton Mayors. “He will be a strong asset as we continue to diversify the type of development and growth in Edgerton.”

Oltman has led and implemented successful project initiatives for a variety of county, city and public-private economic development organizations throughout the state of Kansas. Most recently, he served as executive director for Franklin County Development Council where he created and executed a local workforce program, marketing plan for an industrial park and a formal Business Retention and Expansion strategy.

“I look forward to the next chapter of economic development success in Edgerton,” Oltman said. “This community is different in that it encourages non-traditional economic development approaches to grow – and that’s what excites me.”

ElevateEdgerton! is located at the Learning & Career Center at Logistics Park Kansas City (LPKC) a partnership of NorthPoint Development, BNSF Railway, City of Edgerton, Johnson County Community College and Workforce Partnership.

For more information visit, www.elevateedgerton.com.