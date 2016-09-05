Constitution Day programs will be held again this year at the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum, and Boyhood Home. The interactive event, designed for fourth and fifth grade students, will be offered between Sept. 15-23. Kansas recognizes the week containing Sept. 17, the date the U.S. Constitution was signed, as Celebrate Freedom Week.

The program helps students honor and celebrate the privileges and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship, as well as commemorate the signing of the Constitution.

The event includes four 30-minute participatory student activities. Groups of 20-25 students will rotate through the four stations:

Activity 1: “Holding History” – Students will examine copies of letters from the Library’s archives written by children to President Eisenhower. Discussion will include topics of that period in history and how citizens can interact with the Executive Branch of government.

Activity 2: “If I Were President I Would…” – Following a discussion of several current topics, students will write or draw something that describes what they would do to address the issues if they were president.

Activity 3: “Presidential Pics” – In the Presidential Gallery of the Museum, students will create a collage using i Pads provided by the Eisenhower Foundation.

Interactive event helps students honor and celebrate the privileges and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship.