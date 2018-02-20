The eighth grade JV Jaguars trailed by 8 at the end of the first half but then put on a half court pressure exhibition to start the second half tying and then leading the game for most of the third quarter – only to let the Mustangs to go on an 11-6 run in the fourth quarter in a “one that got away” loss last week at Millcreek, 29-36.
Avery Pillow and Jacob Dillon led the Jags in scoring with 6 points each. Carter Dewey added 5 points. Carson Sander scored 4 points. Kameron Koetters hit a 3 pointer. Josh Hunter hit a field goal. Isaac Meili buried two free throws and Isaac Pittman connected on one free throw.
Eighth grade JV Jaguars lose at Millcreek
