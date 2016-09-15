Area residents are invited to the Park Master Plan meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Edgerton Community Hall.
The master plan will determine how park land is used for the next 15 years. Discussion will include inventory and renovation plans for current parks, trails, and recreational facilities as well as recommendations for future parks, trails, recreational facilities and signage plans.
Edgerton parks plan meeting set
