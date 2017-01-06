This year’s Edgerton Holiday Home Decorating contest brought about 27 entries. Pictured is the home of first place: Laura Depew. 514 W. Photos courtesy Edgerton Parks Department

Winners of Edgerton’s annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest have been selected.

“The Annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest is great tradition that provides Edgerton residents an opportunity to show off their community pride and light up the holiday season,” says Donald Roberts, mayor. “We were pleased to have 27 homes register for the contest this year, an increase from 10 homes in 2015. We hope to continue to add more homes to this Edgerton tradition in 2017.”

Winners

1st place: Laura Depew. 514 W. Meriwood

2nd Place: Gary and Shirley Gillard. 521 W. Martin

3rd Place: Laci Lewis. 525 W. Heather Knoll

Entries were judged on the following criteria:

• Originality: unique design and creative use of lights and/or decorations

• Arrangements: display and placement of decorations

• Theme: story line or scene

• Overall Presentation

The three homes with the highest scores were declared winners.

Homeowners of the winning houses were notified and received a cash prize, a special yard sign and are invited to attend a city council meeting to be recognized.