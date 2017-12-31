Drivers at 191st and Waverly will notice a new traffic signal.

The Waverly Road/191st Street Traffic Signal was installed as part of the Montrose Street Phase II project, said Beth Linn, Edgerton city administrator. The Montrose Street Phase II project was awarded to Edgerton by the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Economic Development Grant program due to the location of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Edgerton.

“The traffic signal was added to the project due to an increase in employment projections for LPKC tenants,” Linn said. The cost of the Waverly Road/191st Traffic Signal portion of the Montrose Street Phase II project is approximately $215,000 (includes both design and construction).

Edgerton anticipates the signal will be fully functional this week, Linn said. The Montrose Street Phase II project in its entirety will be considered for final acceptance and closeout by the Edgerton City Council within the next 30 days.

The signal will be set to flash mode. For safety reasons, please follow the signal prompt for your direction of travel.

If you have any questions, please contact Edgerton city hall at 913.893.6231.