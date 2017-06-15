Edgerton’s Frontier Day returns for its 46th year with a carnival, concerts, parade and many activities June 16-17.

A tradition since 1971, this year’s events, include music by Forgotten Highway Friday at 8 p.m. followed by Saving Abel at 10 p.m. and on Saturday, Jake Gill at 8 p.m. and Josh Thompson at 10 p.m. Performances will be on the main stage.

Events begin Friday, June 16 with pony rides and a petting zoo at 4 p.m. and the carnival, craft and food booths open at 5 p.m. Baby contest registration is at 5:30 p.m. with the beer garden opening at 6 p.m. Frog and Turtle Races are at 7 p.m. on Nelson Street at the Circle. Bring your own frog or turtle.

The annual parade will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 17. Parade grand marshals are Nathan and Kristina Eggleston. Craft and food booths open at 10:30 a.m. and the petting zoo and pony rides at 11 a.m. There will be an ice cream social in the grassy area by the library at noon and the carnival will open. Face painting will be from noon to 5 p.m. and

laser tag begins at 3 p.m. near the Methodist Church. Since its beginning the festival has continued to grow. The “Edgerton Frontier Days Association” formed and a group of citizen volunteers began planning and organizing “Frontier Days” each year. Today, the Edgerton Frontier Days Association continues to be responsible for presenting the celebration each year.

For a complete schedule head to www.frontier-days.com.

In conjunction with this year’s Frontier Days celebration, the Edgerton Community Museum, located at 406 E. Nelson, just east of City Hall, will be open from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, and from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to its regular exhibits, the museum is presenting a special exhibit, “Scouting in Edgerton”.