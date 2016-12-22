The county commission recently authorized a contract with Edgerton in the amount of $274,865 for law enforcement services and with De Soto for $459,178. De Soto’s contract calls for one designated officer 40 hours per week.

Since 1996, Edgerton has contracted with the county for law enforcement.

Edgerton’s cost is determined using a formula that considers the proportion of the Patrol District’s calls that occur within city limits during the annual period.

The proposed agreement is for calendar year 2017, and the terms are the same as in the previous year’s agreement. The pricing increased slightly, as a result increased operating costs and changes in the percentage of calls for service within Edgerton.

The contract includes a variable amount of up to $5,000 which can be used to bill for some overtime expenses, primarily court testimony and the policing of special community events.

The contract calls for:

Basic Policing Services $269,865

Overtime $5,000.

Boundaries for the district which includes Edgerton are approximately: The Johnson County line on the west and south, 159th Street on the north, and the extension of Homestead Lane on the east.

De Soto has contracted with the county since the 1970’s. This year’s contract is for $459,178 for the district that has the following geographical boundaries: The Johnson County line on the north and west, Moonlight Road on the east, 115th Street on the south, and a certain portion incorporated in Leavenworth County.

De Soto pays for a portion of the costs of operating the district, and they have contracted to include a second, dedicated patrol unit to serve only De Soto for 40 hours per week throughout the year.

The pricing for 2017 has increased slightly, primarily as a result of increases in operating costs and changes in the percentage of calls for service within De Soto compared to all calls in the district. The contract includes a variable amount of up to $7,000 which the compensation under the agreement will be as follows:

Basic Policing Services are about $346,000,

dedicated patrol unit costs about $108,000 and

overtime $7,000.

With both contracts the Sheriff’s office can also bill for a quarterly fuel cost adjustment based on the average of the actual fuel costs incurred during each calendar quarter compared to the base fuel cost factor stated in the agreement.