Rick Poppitz

Special to The Gardner News

Edgerton city council met March 23 in meeting that lasted a bit more than an hour.

Intermodal “Good Neighbor” policy

Three patrons came forward to speak during public comments.

The first speaker acknowledged positives that came with the intermodal developments but still believed that sometimes city streets or other old city improvements were secondary to the industrial area.

She wanted to see some of the older streets improved.

The second comment was from a farm owner whose property borders the JB Hunt facility.

He said he had voiced various concerns, including setback distance and water runoff, to council in the past, when the development terms of this facility were being considered.

At that time, he had asked for a 200 foot setback – but it ended up being 50.

He said there was a “slick talker” there that night representing the developers, who assured that his concerns were considered, and there should be no problems.

Tonight, the farm owner told council that since the facility has been operational there have been problems with water runoff and trash blowing into his field.

The trash comes from a open dumpster near his property border that truckers use to clean out their trailers. The wind blows trash out the top of the dumpster and across the owner’s hay field. He said it took four hours the last time he and his sons cleaned it up.

He said he has reported this to JB Hunt, and nothing has been done.

He says that during rainfall more water is running into his land than before the development, and he has had to regrade and reseed the field.

He urged council to keep the problems he’s experienced in mind when future development plans are considered.

He insisted that 200 feet of buffer space was necessary where industrial and farm/residential properties border.

Several council members voiced concern that these things were happening and discussed how to remedy the problems.

Beth Linn, city administrator, said that staff had already had initial contact with JB Hunt regarding these issues.

Staff and engineers will look into the water runoff issues. ”The trash, in my opinion, is a management issue, that needs to be addressed very quickly. So we will work with JB Hunt to do that,” Linn said.

Which grant is best?

In the city administrator’s report, Linn discussed funding sources for a planned 2017 road improvement project at 207th Street.

The city is eligible for a $500,000 grant from the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC). To accept, the city must pay a $2500 administrative fee and the project must comply with numerous conditions, including prevailing wage on the entire project.

Linn explained that the city expects around one million dollars in funds from the County Assistance Road System (CARS) to be available in the same time frame, and that money comes with no conditions attached.

Staff asked council to consider whether the MARC grant was the right fit for this project.

It was said in discussion that prevailing wage could increase costs by 20 percent or more. There was worry that the project could end up ‘upside down,’ as the project might end up costing much more more than the grant amount.

Council approved a motion to decline the MARC grant.

Insurance renewal

Staff recommended renewal of the corporate insurance policy with One Beacon. Staff says One Beacon has the broadest overall coverage.

The corporate insurance policy includes several coverages such as Property, Crime, Inland Marine (contractors’ equipment), General Liability, Public Officials Errors and Omissions, Automobile, Employment Practices, Business Automobile and Pollution Liability (treatment plants coverage).

The total cost for the policy with One Beacon is $68,687.68. That’s about $1,800 dollars higher than last year, however the city has acquired additional equipment and property.

Annexation

Council was presented with Ordinance No. 1051 annexing 79 acres of land into the city of Edgerton.

Said property is commonly known as of Parcel #2F221435-1002 and is generally located east of Montrose Street and south of 183rd Street. The property currently has a mailing address of 30425 W. 183rd Street, Gardner.

Council approved the ordinance with a 5-0 vote.

Splitting duplexes

Council considered Ordinance No. 1052 to approve amendments to the Edgerton Unified Development Code (UDC) pertaining to R-2 family residential districts.

At last month’s meeting, council discussed a duplex property owner’s request to be able to split and sell a duplex property to two independent buyers. Those buyers were the existing renters and each wanted to buy their half.

The amendments to UDC Article 3, Section 4 and Article 15 in Definitions make that possible. Council approved with a 5-0 vote.

Briefly

The third public comment came from a representative of the Edgerton PTA, who requested a donation for the “One School, One Book” program.”

Last year council approved $500 to the program, but this year they covered the full $850 cost of the books.

Motion was made and approved to appoint Don Roberts, mayor, and Jody Brown, council member, to the Task Force for the Big Bull Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In the consent agenda, council approved the settlement agreement with Gardner. If terms are met, this will end a long dispute between the two cities over wastewater treatment fees.