Donald Roberts

Edgerton Mayor

2017 proved to be another fantastic year for Edgerton. This community continues to demonstrate an unfailing ability to prosper when faced with any challenge—and it has always done so in the same manner…together.

Our community was laser focused on building, upgrading and maintaining critical infrastructure necessary to serve both our residential and business sectors. This year, we focused on priorities identified in our citizen survey including maintenance of neighborhood streets and quality of parks and recreation. In 2017, fifty-percent (50%) of the residential streets in Edgerton received a 2-inch asphalt overlay, including several that had only been chip and seal previously. At over a half-mile long, we completed the West 8th Street Sidewalk project providing a critical link to connect neighborhoods along 8th Street with Edgerton Elementary School. The city also upgraded Nelson Street and added sidewalk from East 5th Street to East 6th Street giving a safe route for residents walking or biking to Edgerton Lake.

Edgerton continues our investment in infrastructure to drive economic development opportunities to Edgerton. Construction of West 3rd Street south of Highway 56 and installation of a new waterline along Highway 56 will support the opening of the new 7,500 square foot Dollar General store, Edgerton’s first new retail construction project in 40 years.

The future continues to look bright for businesses considering locating in Edgerton. This year brought new small businesses to Edgerton with the opening of D’s Liquor Store along Highway 56 and Pattie’s Salon in Downtown Edgerton. In 2017, Edgerton welcomed two new tenants to Logistics Park Kansas City. Spectrum Brands located in the largest-ever speculative building constructed in the Kansas City. UPS opened their Edgerton facility just in time for the holiday peak season providing tremendous benefit for fulfillment customers at LPKC.

In December 2017, Edgerton annexed approximately 575 acres of Interstate 35 near Homestead Lane. With this voluntary annexation, we grew our city by about 25 percent. In January, Edgerton approved the Development Agreement with Edgerton Land Holding Company for the development of Logistics Park Kansas City Phase II.

Strong fiscal management and diversification of our tax base allows Edgerton to lower the city mill levy over 25 percent since 2009 while increasing the level of service to our community. Today Edgerton residents pay $238 less in Edgerton taxes than in 2009.

I am fortunate to be your Mayor in this pivotal time and I am grateful for the continued opportunity to serve this city. Let’s keep to building our community – together.