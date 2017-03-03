Submitted graphic

Rick Poppitz

Special to The Gardner News

In 2013 a study was conducted which showed improvements were needed at the intersection of 199th Street/Sunflower Road/US 56 Highway, including a traffic light, lane widening and both left and right turn lanes.

This week, the Kansas Department of Transportation proposed a project to add a left turn lane to 199th on westbound 56 and a right turn lane to 199th on eastbound 56 as they do not have the funding for all necessary improvements.

Beth Linn, city administrator, told the council that although KDOT’s proposal didn’t solve all the problems, it was still a good deal.

“They’ve really come to the table, with design dollars, construction dollars and construction inspection dollars – those three categories that they are funding 100 per cent – whereas we are simply funding utility relocation and right of way acquisition, and sharing that with the county,” said Linn.

The agreement, reviewed by the Edgerton City Council at their Feb. 23 meeting, would require Edgerton and Johnson County to reimburse KDOT 100 per cent of the total actual costs of acquisition of right-of-way and utility relocations. This cost is to be split 50/50 between Edgerton and Johnson County.

Construction would take place in 2020.

Edgerton’s portion would not exceed $200,000, payable in 2019. This would allow Edgerton time to work the project into the Five-Year Capitol Improvement Program and identify a funding source.

The staff’s agenda item states: “While these improvements do not include all the items… the improvements do allow a safe method for traffic wishing to turn onto 199th Street to separate from through traffic, especially when the railroad crossing is occupied.”

Council approved the agreement with a unanimous 4-0 vote.

Under the proposal KDOT would be responsible for: project design, utility relocation, project construction and right-of-way acquisition (acquired by KDOT, reimbursed by Johnson County and Edgerton.

According to the southwest Area Plan, improvements recommended for the area included: installing a traffic signal; widen US 56 to provide eastbound and westbound left turn lanes; provide exclusive left-turn lanes on all approaches; and provide exclusive right-turn lanes on all approaches.

The SAP plan was a partnership between Edgerton, KDOT, Johnson County Mid America Regional Council and Gardner.