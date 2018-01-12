During the regularly scheduled Jan. 11 meeting, the Edgerton City Council approved the form of a development agreement with Edgerton Land Holding Company, a subsidiary of NorthPoint Development (NorthPoint). The development agreement names NorthPoint as the master developer of 575-acres recently annexed by Edgerton south of Interstate 35 near Homestead Lane/207th Street.

The Logistics Park Kansas City Phase Two development agreement provides for development rights and incentives similar to those provided to NorthPoint for the development of the first phase of Logistics Park Kansas City (LPKC). The Logistics Park Kansas City Phase Two development agreement is expected to be executed by the city and the developer after final revisions approved by the council are completed.

“This development agreement with NorthPoint represents another tremendous opportunity to grow Edgerton’s presence in the global supply chain,” said Donald Roberts, Edgerton mayor. “The success Edgerton has experienced in the attraction of high profile companies has made us home to one of the top multi-tenant industrial parks in the nation. The growth of Edgerton by approximately 25 percent in acreage only adds to the excitement for our future.”

About Logistics Park Kansas City

Located in Edgerton, Kan., LPKC is a 1,700-acre master-planned distribution and warehouse development anchored by BNSF Railway’s newest intermodal facility, which opened in late 2013. Companies located at LPKC benefit from significant transportation savings and direct access to heavy-haul corridors. For more information about the benefits of co-locating at LPKC, visit www.logisticsparkkc.com.

About NorthPoint Development

NorthPoint Development is a privately held real estate development company specializing in complex master-planned projects. NorthPoint has logistics-oriented developments in 11 markets across the United States and serves as the real estate developer for Logistics Park Kansas City (LPKC), a 1,700-acre inland distribution hub that includes a public private partnership and BNSF’s newest intermodal facility.