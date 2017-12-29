During the regularly scheduled City Council meeting Dec. 27, a Consent for Annexation, filed by NPD Management, LLC was approved to annex 17 properties totaling approximately 575 acres near Homestead Lane/207th Street, south of Interstate 35.
This annexation was initiated by a written petition filed by the property owner for voluntary annexation into Edgerton. These properties are contiguous to property within the Edgerton’s corporate city limits.
According to a press release issued by Kubota in October 2017, “Kubota Tractor Corporation officially confirmed today its plans to plant solid roots in Kansas for its North American Distribution Center (NADC) by announcing the details of its letter of intent to purchase 203 acres near the company’s current leased facility in Edgerton, Kansas. The company plans to design and build two, one million square foot, facilities to expand their distribution capacity and streamline logistics processes for the timely delivery of Kubota branded service parts and equipment to its increasing customer base in the U.S.”
Additional information may be found in the Dec. 28, 2017 council packet at http://www.edgertonks.org/city-government/council-agendas-and-meetings.aspx
EDGERTON ANNEXES APPROXIMATELY 575 ACRES SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 35 NEAR HOMESTEAD LANE
