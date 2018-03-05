Rick Poppitz

Special to The Gardner News

Logistics Park Kansas City (LPKC) in Edgerton has grown far beyond what was expected at the start, according to Don Roberts, Edgerton mayor.

Several more nationally known companies located major distribution operations in Edgerton in 2017. Construction also began on a new Dollar General store in 2017 – the first retail business to open in Edgerton in around forty years.

LPKC – overall growth

Rapid growth at LPKC continued and accelerated in 2017.

In 2013 the site was 1100 acres total, in 2015 it was 1700 acres.

The seed of all the growth, the Burlington Northern Sante Fe (BNSF) railroad intermodal facility, accounts for 460 acres of the total acreage.

In 2017 there was almost 11 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space Roberts says the consistent growth is amazing.

“This is the number one multi tenant development in the nation,” Roberts said.

In December 2017, the facility got bigger when the city announced annexation of 575 acres near Homestead Lane/207th Street, south of Interstate 35.

At the Edgerton State of the City address on Feb 15, Roberts said that LPKC has already exceeded the original expectations of growth.

“We were working down the theory that we would grow this park in 15 to 20 years, we thought we’d do about 7.2 million “square foot”, he said.

This most recent annexation increased the land area of the city of Edgerton by 25 percent.

LPKC’s current 1700 acres is north of I-35. The newly annexed property will expand LPKC across I-35 to the south.

Kubota Tractor, whom already has a facility at LPKC, issued a press release in October that said the company plans to “purchase 203 acres near the company’s current leased facility in Edgerton, Kansas” [and] “plans to design and build two, one million square foot, facilities to expand their distribution capacity.”

The plans may have expanded since that October press release, as Roberts mentioned three, one million sq. ft buildings that were in the process of passing through planning commission and council.

Although not yet officially announced, it’s assumed that 203 acre site would be part of the newly annexed property.

UPS

UPS began operations at a new 197,000 square-foot distribution facility at LPKC in November 2017. The location at 19400 Essex Street is a truck dispatch/distribution center and also will include a customer center. It provides UPS with quick access to the BNSF intermodal facility and is accessible to nearby I-35 via Homestead Lane.

Fern Shaw, president of UPS’s Central Plains District, said the Edgerton location is at the center of the UPS network and enables the Fortune Top 500 company to keep packages moving in all directions across the country.

Spectrum Brands

In 2017, Spectrum Brands Hardware and Home Improvement began operating from 927,112 square-foot distribution center at Logistics Park Kansas City (LPKC). The company converted distribution facilities in Charlotte, N.C., and Mira Loma, Calif., into a single distribution center at LPKC, bringing approximately 315 jobs to Kansas.

Spectrum Brands Hardware and Home Improvement is a major manufacturer and supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, commercial hardware, and faucets with a portfolio of renowned brands, including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Stanley®, FANAL®, Pfister™, EZSET®, and Tell Manufacturing.

At present, the Spectrum facility is the largest building at LPKC, but that size will likely be topped soon.

Midwest Gateway

Midwest Gateway, a 487,000 square foot warehouse and distribution center adjacent to the entrance of BNSF Railway’s intermodal facility at 191st and Homestead was approved by the governing body in spring of 2017.

Midwest Gateway buildings 1 and 2 sit side by side directly adjacent to the BNSF intermodal railroad yard. Space in the two buildings, sized at 186,000 and 301,000 square-foot, is subdivided and offered for lease to businesses that need smaller space. The company brochure says they accommodate tenants who need from 50,000 sq. ft. and up.

Horizon Global

Horizon Global, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of branded towing and trailering equipment, today announced it is nearing completion on a new 512,000-square-foot distribution facility in LPKC, that expected to create more than 120 new jobs.

After the company conducted a freight management and distribution study, it selected Edgerton as the ideal location for the center of its North American distribution operations.

The company says the Edgerton facility consolidates distribution into a more centrally located and larger facility, while simultaneously upgrading distribution operations through automation and technology.

Inland Port 6, 8, and ColdPoint

NorthPoint Development completed two state-of-the-art industrial spaces built on a speculative basis at LPKC.

Inland Port VI (IP6), at 780,000 sq. ft., and Inland Port VIII (IP8), at 777,000 sq. ft. were completed in 2017 and are now available for tenant occupancy.

The buildings can accommodate manufacturing, warehouse and distribution tenants of varying size.

ColdPoint Logistics, a temperature-controlled logistics firm and affiliate of NorthPoint Development, built a 163,318-square-foot cold storage distribution facility at LPKC in 2016. In late 2017, Edgerton approved ColdPoint plans to expand with a 173,770 sq. ft. expansion to the existing warehouse and cold-storage distribution facility located at 31301 W. 181st Street.

Commercial Business

The first new commercial businesses in roughly 40 years were approved in 2017, although both have 2018 openings.

The Dollar General is a 7,500 square foot retail building at 106 West 3rd Street in Edgerton and construction is nearing completion.

Downtown Edgerton gained a second new business when Patricia Stuteville, opened Pattie’s Salon on Feb. 9, and is now offering hair care for women and men.

During the State of the City address, Roberts stated that ElevateEdgerton!, the economic development organization formed to promote Edgerton, was focused on attracting residential and commercial development in city addition to industrial growth at LPKC, and said that included residential, commercial, hotels, truck stops, and other retail business.