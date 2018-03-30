While visiting her grandmother for the weekend, three year old Liv Higginbotham of Wellsville displays her egg hunting skills at Edgerton’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Martin Creek Park on Mar. 24. Staff photos by Rick Poppitz
The weather was overcast and chilly, but didn’t seem to affect the turnout, or the kids enthusiasm for Edgerton’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Martin Creek Park on Mar. 24. Four kids found “golden tickets” inside their eggs, worth $25. Family activities included a moonwalk, face painting and in person appearance by the Easter Bunny