Hayden Dyer sank a three pointer with just two seconds left in the game to lift the Pioneer Ridge Middle School eighth grade varsity basketball team to a 36-33 win Louisburg last week.
“This was a close back and forth game,” said Coach Kevin Collins. “Dyer’s late goal sealed the win for us.”
Dyer led the way with 12 points while Brooks Langehr had seven points. Kody Hughes had six point, Davonte Pritchard, five points, Cayden Elder, three points, Ty Wood, two points and Kohlton McCarty had one point.
With the win, Pioneer Ridge improved to 7-1 on the season.
Dyer’s late basket led Jaguars to victory
Hayden Dyer sank a three pointer with just two seconds left in the game to lift the Pioneer Ridge Middle School eighth grade varsity basketball team to a 36-33 win Louisburg last week.