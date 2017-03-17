The Kansas Division of Vehicles new wait line management system Q-Flow launches Friday in seven of the state’s busiest offices.

Customers visiting the Topeka, Wichita, Andover, Derby, Manhattan, Olathe and Mission driver licensing offices will be able to get in line by a computer, the division’s mobile app or mobile phone before arriving at the office or once they arrive. If they sign in remotely, customers will receive an update for when they need to arrive at the office to secure their spot.

Once at the office, ticket numbers will be announced in Spanish and English and displayed on a monitor.

“Wait line management is one of our most popular services. We listened to our customers’ feedback, and this new system addresses the issue of wait time fluctuations. We expect that once you get in line and receive an estimated wait time it will remain consistent,” said Lisqa Kaspar, director of vehicles.

The division switched vendors in part to help provide more accurate wait time forecasting.

Customers can download the division’s mobile app KS Vehicles Connect for free on their Apple, Android or Windows device. With it, they can get in line using Q-Flow, find a driver licensing office or take a practice written test.