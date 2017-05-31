Dorothy Morasch Webb Stoehr, 88, of Gardner, Kan passed away May 24, 2017.

She was born in Endicott, Wash. on August 5, 1928, to Katherine (Bafus) and John Morasch. She graduated from Endicott High School, served in the US Navy as Radioman 3rd Class from 1951 to 1955, and worked for the Federal Aviation Administration in KC, MO for 26 years until her retirement in 1988. She was preceded in death by her parents, Katy and John; her brother, Eugene Morasch; her sister, Joanne (Larry) Wise; her stepson, Steven Stoehr and stepdaughter, Deborah Stoehr

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Robert Eugene Stoehr; her daughters, Kathryn, Lisa, and Sherry Webb; her stepchildren, Robert M. (Linda) Stoehr, Timothy (Gina) Stoehr, and Lisa (Rob) Lacy; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild; and her siblings, Betty (Robert) Rudy, Delores (Robert) Jones, Shirley (Ronald) Graves, and Daniel (Mitra) Morasch.

Graveside service and inurnment will be at 2:30 pm on June 9, 2017 at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kan with US Navy Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, 631 D Street, Lincoln, Neb 68502-1149. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111.