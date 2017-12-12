

Dorothy Marie “Grandma” Beard, 96, of Gardner, Kan, passed away Dec10, 2017 at Delmar Gardens.

Dorothy was born Nov. 23, 1921 in Shawnee, Kan to Clyde and Bertha Lee (Ebberts) Clarrey. She lived in Merriam, Kan for 33 years, then spent 21 years in Edgerton, Kan and moved to Gardner, Kan in 1985.She married James Beard on Dec. 3, 1942 in Merriam, Kan. Dorothy was a member of Shawnee Baptist Church. She loved shopping, garage sales and going out to lunch but most of all she loved being with her family. She will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James, in 1992; siblings: Steve Clarrey, James Clarrey, Donald Clarrey and Mary Ambrose. Dorothy is survived by her children: James Beard, Jr., Gardner, Kan, Eric and wife Wendy Beard, Edgerton, Kan, Joyce Winfree, Lenexa, Kan, Janice and husband Woody, Sr., Farmer, Warsaw, Mo, Judy and husband Chuck Hartman, Kansas City, Kan and Juanita Long, KCMO; fifteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and sister, Alberta Greenwell, Lenexa, Kan.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Dec. 16, 2017 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan (913) 856-7111. Burial follows at Edgerton Cemetery, Edgerton, Kan. Visitation 6:00 to 8:00 pm Fri., Dec. 15, 2017 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Encompass Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.