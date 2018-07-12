Donald Lee Alumbaugh, age 66, of Mound City, Kansas passed away at his home on Monday, July 9, 2018.
Memorial Service will be at 11 am, Thursday, July 12 at the First Baptist Church Mound City. Visitation will be from 10 am to service time, Thursday, July 12 at the church. Burial will be at the Woodland Cemetery. The family suggests contributions to First Baptist Church Mound City and may be sent in c/o Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory P.O. Box J Mound City, Kansas 66056. Arrangements: Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City.