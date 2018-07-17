The dog park at the new Veterans Park has received a name: Melvin Murry Dog Park.
At their May meeting, the Spring Hill Parks Advisory Board approved the design of the new dog park and its name. The dog park is planned to feature fire-themed items to honor the former, longtime Spring Hill fire chief, who died in 2014. The Murry family was present at the meeting in support of renaming the park.
Currently, in a different city park is named after Murry — Melvin Murry is located in the Woodland Ridge subdivision. The Parks Advisory Board agreed to move the name to the new dog park because of its more prominent and well-traveled location. The board plans to discuss renaming the ponds in the Woodland Ridge subdivision, formerly known as Melvin Murry Park.
To view a rendering of Veterans Park, visit www.springhillks.gov/479/Veterans-Park
Dog park named, approved by SH parks
The dog park at the new Veterans Park has received a name: Melvin Murry Dog Park.